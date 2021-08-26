PHOTO: @BarzanSadiq Twitter

By Cillian Doyle & Kevin Galvin

Taliban officials have confirmed that at least 13 people, including children, have died in an explosion at Kabul Airport, while the US Pentagon have confirmed that a number US service members are among those injured.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

They also say the initial report is that the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber, while Turkey’s foreign office say two separate blasts took place outside the airport, which has turned into a focal point for evacuations, as countries get their members out before the Taliban take full control on August 31st.

The bomber’s intention has not been confirmed, but it is known that Taliban guards have been guarding the airport against the threat of Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), who are adversaries of the group currently in control of the country.

It’s after the Pentagon denied reports that their efforts were due to end before the weekend, confirming they will have personnel in the Asian country. With Defence Department Spokesman John Kirby saying “we will continue to evacuate as many people as we can until the end of the mission”.

Extremely painful images of the #Kabul blast.There is no doubt that the #US and #India are behind these attacks, the US had already been informed because they carried out these blasts, India may also be involved. #Kabul#Kabul_Airport #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/C2HDLhsXkX — Nissar magsi🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@KhanBha19084869) August 26, 2021

While earlier, Afghan soldiers shot into the air to disperse crowds at the chaotic airport, with an Italian military plane reporting that they were being shot at.

Earlier, the British armed forces minister warned a terror attack at the site was “imminent” and “lethal”.

Meanwhile, the Irish evacuation mission at Kabul Airport has come to an end with the rescue of over 20 Irish citizens and their dependents, according to The Irish Times.

More to follow as it comes.