Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a shutdown of schools, colleges and facilities around the country in a speech from the United States this morning.

Varadkar has been addressing the media in Washington DC, where he is on the St Patrick’s Day visit to the United States.

Ireland’s head of government has announced a closure of schools, colleges, and childcare facilities.

Other public offices will also be closed, while businesses are asked to facilitate remote working where possible.

Break times and working times should be staggered, while meetings should be done remotely.

Varadkar has also said that all indoor gatherings of 100 people, and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be cancelled

The measures will be in place until March 29th.

The statement follows Ireland’s first confirmed death from the virus yesterday, while this morning it was confirmed there has been a case at the Cartamundi factory site in Waterford.