Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening.

The Department of Health says we now have 13 confirmed cases in the Republic. Three cases have also been detected in the North.

Previously, two cases were confirmed in the east of the country while yesterday four people from the west were confirmed to have been diagnosed.

Of the new seven cases confirmed today, four were males from the east of the country and are travel related from northern Italy.

Two others are associated with close contact with a confirmed case, two females in the west of the country.

The seventh case involves community transmission and involves a male in the south of the country. It is associated with Cork University Hospital and a risk assessment is under way.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said: “Ireland remains in containment phase with just one case of community transmission.

“This is, however, a rapidly evolving situation. Public health doctors are working hard to ensure our containment measures are operating effectively.

“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

“However, this will need a national effort. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.

