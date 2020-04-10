New preventative measures have been introduced by the government in a COVID-19 press briefing.

The briefing commenced at 16:10.

Restrictions are to last a further three weeks, until May 5th.

Varadkar began the conference by quoting Seamus Heaney, saying: “We were all the more together, for having to turn and walk away”.

Announcing the decision the Taoiseach said the scarifies to date were making a difference and the spread of the virus had slowed.

The Leaving Cert exams are being postponed until the last week of July or early August.

The Junior cert exams have been cancelled, with students set to take school-based tests early in the new school year.

All schools will remain closed until further notice.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says they will issue a new timetable for Leaving Cert in early June:

Yesterday saw a record 500 confirmed cases in the Republic, with 28 deaths.

The Taoiseach also urged people to “stay strong, stay safe, and stay at home”.