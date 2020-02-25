It’s understood that pupils from three secondary schools in Waterford are currently under the watch of the Health Service Executive after returning from an affected area in Italy.

The pupils returned to Ireland within the past 24 hours, but it’s not clear whether they have yet been placed in isolation, or whether a quarantine is in place.

The Irish Examiner reports that parents of the students are currently being contacted by the school.

BREAKING: Turns out it is not one but 3 schools affected in the Waterford area..Students returned back from Trentino, Andalo, and Folgaria regions, which are popular skiing destinations #iestaff via @McConnellDaniel — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) February 25, 2020

A meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team will take place later this evening, and the Department of Health have confirmed to Beat News that there is expected to be an update on restrictions at around 7pm.

BREAKING: So far, have confirmed at least 81 students from Waterford who were in Italian regions affected by #coronavirus under health authorities monitoring #iestaff via @McConnellDaniel — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) February 25, 2020

Pupils from schools in Dublin, Antrim, Down and Derry have already been sent home as a precaution having visited Italy, but the Waterford school in question is believed to have visited the affected area.