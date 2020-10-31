Gardaí have arrested a man and seized over €1 million of suspected drugs and cash in Thurles, Co Tipperary on October 30, 2020.

Shortly after 10pm Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit, supported by uniform and armed Gardaí from the southern region, carried out a search of a field in the Kilcommon area of Thurles.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €647,500 of suspected cocaine and approximately €370,000 in cash. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Templemore Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The investigation forms part of an ongoing operation which is targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Co. Tipperary.