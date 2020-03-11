The National Public Health Emergency Team have confirmed nine further cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Ireland.

Four males, from the south of the country, were associated with travel – with three in the Mercy Hospital in Cork having returned from Italy. One female and one male, from the south of the country, have had contact with confirmed cases.

While three males, from the east of the country, two associated with travel, one associated with contact of a confirmed case, were also confirmed.

It brings to 43, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today the first death from the virus in Ireland was confirmed, as an elderly lady from the East of the Country, as well as the first case in Waterford announced, with the HPSC confirming it was not a case of community transmission.