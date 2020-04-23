The state exams have been pushed back from their usual start date in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister For Education Joe McHugh has confirmed that the leaving cert will begin on 29th July.

Speaking in the Dail, the Minister said details about the format and timetable of exams will be released at the start of June.

18 thousand people joined Joe McHugh on his Instagram Live with Spunout.ie on Tuesday where he spoke openly about the 2020 exams.

Minister Joe McHugh has said he will look at concerns raised over the financial cost of sitting the exams – which is €116 euro.

The Green Party’s Catherine Martin has criticised the Minister For Education for his “casual delivery of vitally important information” after mentioning the intended date on an Instagram Live on Tuesday evening.

Last week Leo Varadkar mentioned that the college term for current Leaving Cert students may not start until October or November.

The delayed Leaving Certificate examinations will lead to a knock-on impact for the college year.

More to follow.