Gardaí in Kilkenny have confirmed that a 28-year old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Kilkenny City.

The body of a woman in her 70s – named locally as Anne Butler – was found in the Maudlin Street area of the city on Wednesday evening.

A man, who was arrested and detained shortly after the discovery, has now been charged with killing the pensioner.

He appeared before Kilkenny District Court earlier this afternoon and has been remanded in custody.

Gardaí had been conducting door-to-door inquires as part of the investigation into the incident, which local people have described as a ‘major shock’,