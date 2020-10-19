The Government is understood to be preparing to move to Level 5 restrictions for six weeks, beginning this Wednesday – according to reports.

The cabinet sub-committee has been meeting ahead of a full cabinet meeting taking place this afternoon.

Ministers were to known to have suggested there needs to be a lead-in period for a number of days for the new restrictions to allow businesses to make plans.

It’s expected schools will remain open.

Travel limits are also to be discussed with people potentially being limited to going no further than 5 or 10 kilometres from their homes.

The announcement will be made at 9pm tonight.