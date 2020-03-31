17 more patients have died from COVID-19 today in Ireland.

It now brings the total number of deaths in the Republic of Ireland from COVID-19 to 71

A further 325 cases have also been confirmed, taking the total to over three-thousand, now at 3,235.

99 people have now died from the virus on the island of Ireland.

6 more people have died from Coronavirus in the North, bringing the total there to 28 deaths.

53 new positive cases have also been recorded – the total number of cases in Northern Ireland is now 586.

It comes as Tanaiste Simon Coveney, Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis and the North’s First and Deputy First Minister’s discussed the pandemic in a conference call today.

Also earlier today Johnson and Johnson announced that a vaccine for the virus could be ready by early 2021.

The healthcare company and the Biomedical Research Authority in the US are said to be investing $1 billion in research and development.