The death toll from COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland has now passed 100 people, after the latest figures were announced by the Department of Health.

22 people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 120.

This is the highest figure in a single day thus far.

424 further cases have been discovered south of the border, taking the total amount of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus to 4,273

In Northern Ireland, 12 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total death toll north of the border to 48.

It means 168 people have died on the island.

===

The government is trying to help over a thousand Irish citizens who are stranded abroad and want to get home.

They’re spread across 86 countries and are being encouraged to try and make their way back to Ireland as soon as possible.

The government says repatriating them has been made more difficult by the closure of airspace and grounding of airlines in many countries.

Nearly 700 more people who had Covid-19 have died in the UK – an increase of 23% in a single day – as the death rate continues to rise.

While health experts at home are calling for the immediate supplementation of Vitamin D to all patients at healthcare facilities.

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have found that Vitamin D can help fight Covid-19.

Their study shows that if people take it they can reduce the severity of the illness brought on by coronavirus.

The research also found that a healthy diet with 20-50 micrograms per day of vitamin D is a cheap, safe and potentially very effective protection against Covid-19.