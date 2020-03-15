All pubs in the country are being asked to shut their doors. for the next two weeks.

The government says it’s after reports of “reckless” behaviour by the public, at licenced premises last night.

We’re also being strongly advised not to throw house parties in the weeks ahead.

Health Minister Simon Harris made the announcement after a meeting with health officials and pub trade groups.

He said: ” It become clear that it was not possible for our pubs to comply with the public health advice.

“In the interest of public health, all pubs and all bars in Ireland will close this evening until the 19th of March.

“This is in line with the time period we have in place for school closures.”