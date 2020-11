Gardai in Carlow Town are investigating the unexplained death of a man in his 40s.

Officers were alerted to a house at New Oak estate shortly after 3.30am after he was found unresponsive by emergency services.

He was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

The man’s body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The results will determine the course of the investigation.