A stop-go system is currently in place for a car accident that’s taken place today on the N25 just outside Kilmeaden.

Four cars were involved in the pile-up on the road, which runs between Waterford and Dungarvan.

No serious injuries have been reported, and the stop-go system is expected to be lifted within the hour.

Emergency services are at the scene and there are delays on approach from both directions.

More as we get it.