The EU is planning to ban all non-essential travel to Europe for the next 30 days.

The border closure will cover thirty countries, but does not include the UK.

The ban may be prolonged if deemed necessary.

Essential staff, such as people working to contain the virus, and people transporting goods would be exempt from the ban.

EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen says the move is necessary to slow down the spread of coronavirus:

