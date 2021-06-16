By Cillian Doyle.

Electric Picnic is expected to make it’s return this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival that takes place on the usual last weekend of August/start of September will have a slightly later date this year.

It was due to take place on the 3rd of September and last until the 5th.

Electric Picnic organisers took to Instagram to confirm that the music and arts festival aims to return this year from 24th to 26th of September in Stradbally.

It comes as the result of the “great progress the HSE has made” in terms of the vaccination programme.

In a statement released today, organisers say they are “still confident the festival can go ahead this year” as 70% of the country is expected to be vaccinated by the end of July.

The festival also added that they “are as desperate as everyone else in our industry to get back up and running.”

A lineup of artists has yet to be announced, however, the festival did state that updates will follow after today’s news.

The full statement from Electric Picnic:

We wanted to update you all on how Electric Picnic plans to move forward this year. Given the great progress the HSE is making on the Vaccine Rollout so far, and the recently announced target of having at least 70% of the country fully vaccinated by the end of July, we are still confident that the festival can take place this year.

That being said, we feel we have a much better chance of that happening by moving the dates back a few weeks to September 24th-26th instead of the original dates of September 3rd-5th.

We are as desperate as everyone else to get our industry back up and running, and if moving the festival further back in September helps that dream become a reality then we feel it’s the right decision to make.

We also understand that this may not suit everyone, and if you cannot make it that weekend then you are entitled to a full refund.

Everyone in our industry, and the entire country for that matter, needs some sort of hope that the end of this pandemic is in sight. We truly wish that Electric Picnic will be the light at the end of the tunnel and we can welcome you all to Stradbally this year.

Thank you so much for your continued patience and we will keep you updated as much as we can.

