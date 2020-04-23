A further 28 people have died from Covid- 19 in the Republic of Ireland.

936 new cases have also been confirmed.

It now brings the death toll to 794 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 17,607.

The HSE say they are working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 21st April (16,439 cases), reveals:

· 56% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 2,424 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 331 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 4,545 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,216 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,087 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 44%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease. Modelling data shows us that the reproduction number remains below 1.0 and that we have achieved great progress through the action of staying apart.

“In order to continue protecting ourselves, our vulnerable groups and our healthcare workers, we must continue to practice physical distancing, respiratory etiquette and regular hand washing. These basic steps, if done by all, will save many lives.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Today, the World Health Organisation Regional Director for Europe noted that up to half of those who have died of COVID-19 across Europe were living in residential care settings.

“Ireland continues to closely examine mortality so that we can understand it and do everything in our power to prevent it.

“We are now using our increased testing capacity to focus on staff and residents so that we can learn in real time about this virus and take actions informed by that evidence.”