13 people have died from COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland in the last 24 hours.

It brings the total number who have passed away due to the novel coronavirus in Ireland to 98.

Of the 13 that have died today, 9 are male while 4 are female, with a median age of 91.

Figures announced by the Department of Health have said that 402 more people have contracted the virus, bringing the total number of cases south of the border to 3,849.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31st March 2020 (3,282 cases), reveals:

48% are male and 50% are female, with 160 clusters involving 659 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

932 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 134 cases have been admitted to ICU

841 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,838 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 272 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 17%

Earlier it was announced that six more people have died from coronavirus in the North.

It brings the total death toll there to 36, and the number on the island to 134.

Meanwhile, 774 people have now tested positive for COVID-19, after 85 new cases were confirmed.

The Tánaiste says the current restrictions on movement may well be extended beyond Sunday week.

The cabinet sub-committee has been meeting today to discuss the impact of the rules that were put in place last Friday.

They’re due to end on April 12th, but Simon Coveney says they may well go on beyond that.

The European Commission says it will mobilise 100 billion euro in loans to help keep businesses running and people in employment.

It will be used to support short-time work schemes and is available to all member states.

The EU Commission President says the strongest of responses is required to tackle the coronavirus crisis.