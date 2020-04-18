41 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic.

The death toll across the country now stands at 571.

In the past 24 hours 878 further cases have been detected in Ireland.

630 are new cases from Irish laboratories while 148 are from from swabs sent to German labs.

The total number of positive tests now stands at 14,758.

In Northern Ireland, 17 more people confirmed to have the virus have also died.

A further 888 people across the UK have passed away from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 there to 15,464.