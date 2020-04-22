By Joel Slattery

Forty-nine more people who contracted Covid-19 have died, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced.

That brings the total number of deaths related to the virus in Ireland to 769.

It was also announced that there are 631 more confirmed cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total to 16,671 cases.

Italy has been the worst-affected country in Europe with over 24,000 deaths, followed by Spain with over 21,000 deaths and France with 20,000 fatalities.

Latest figures show 18,100 people have died with coronavirus in UK hospitals.