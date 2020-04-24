37 more people have lost their lives after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic, with the death toll now passing 1,000.

In total, 1,014 people have died after getting the disease in this country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre also said that to date, 185 probable deaths* have occurred.

577 new cases have been detected, with the total number of positive tests now standing at 18,184.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 22nd April (17,420 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,486 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 338 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 4,713 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,729 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,096 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 49%, close contact accounts for 47%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Following the meeting, NPHET recommends adopting the ECDC case definition on testing for COVID-19. The NPHET also recommends retention of the current prioritisation categories.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Every indicator to date suggests that the growth of this disease has either stabilised or suppressed. This is a testament to the efforts made by every individual across Ireland over recent weeks. There is no doubt that your efforts have saved many lives.

“It shows that when public health advice is followed, we can suppress this virus in the long term. Keep going.”