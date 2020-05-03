19 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There have now been a total 1,303 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 3rd May, the HPSC has been notified of 330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 21,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 1st May (21,064 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,825 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 363 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,068 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,406 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,242 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,164 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%.