The Department of Health has confirmed 54 further cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

It brings the total number to 223 in the country, with the Department reconfirming a more detailed report, breaking down the number of cases by age, sex, and county, to be available on a weekly basis.

In Northern Ireland, seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed today, bringing the total number on the Island of Ireland to 275. A quarter of these are people aged between 25 and 44 years of age.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the country can expect a 30% daily rise of cases in the country, while the first case in Wexford General Hospital was also confirmed this evening.

At this evening’s press briefing, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer – at the Department of Health – has said that the country is unlikely to return to normal by March 29th.

“We’re expecting to see exponential growth, we’re at an early stage where it’s less certain and precise.

“We don’t necessarily anticipate that we’ll be going back to normal by March 29…up to and including that time period we’re anticipating significant growth in numbers of cases.”

However he isn’t suggesting any idea of a total lockdown, saying a “full scale lockdown would be a disproportionate response” to the current situation.

“We need the vast majority of people to follow most of the recommendations most of the time. We think that’s a reasonable response”

“The next seven days are vital” the CMO said on Twitter earlier, where he encouraged people to #FlattenTheCurve

The next 7 days are vital. Now is the time to #FlattenTheCurve. Every one of us must play our part;

1. Reduce your social contacts – see only a handful of people in your network

2. Distance yourself 2 metres from people in shops & supermarkets #COVID19 #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/XlhusMYfiP — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) March 16, 2020

It has also been confirmed that a ‘large shipment’ of testing kits will arrive to meet the ‘unprecidented demand’ with a limited amount of kits available.

Taoiseach Varadkar also guaranteed social welfare support would be available for the many staff laid off, with many new jobs to become available in the healthcare and social care sectors, in a press conference earlier that took place at 7pm.

If the Taoiseach’s numbers are accurate, that means the country can expect a further 67 cases to be confirmed on the evening of St Patrick’s Day, and 87 by March 19th.

Irish citizens have also been asked to avoid all ‘non-essential’ travel outside of the country’s borders, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney saying the Department of Foreign Affairs are making “good progress” in repatriating stranded Irish tourists, with some 20,000 in Spain.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said “a massive national recruitment campaign” will be launched tomorrow.

“We will hire everybody that we can to work in the Irish health service,” he said.