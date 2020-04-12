Another 14 people have died from Covid-19 here in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total number of people who’ve died in the Republic to 334.

There have been 430 new confirmed cases, along with an extra 297 new cases from a lab in Germany that are a result of a backlog in testing.

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 10th April (8,496 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals:

· 45% are male and 54% are female, with 383 clusters involving 1,653 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,777 cases (21%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 261 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 2,312 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 7%