The Department of Health has confirmed 102 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland bringing the total nationwide to 785.

It is the second day in a row that the number of new cases has decreased following 191 on Thursday and 126 yesterday.

Health officials in Northern Ireland said earlier that 22 more patients have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

108 people have now tested positive for the virus there, while one person has died.

Total cases globally topped 300,000 earlier today.