Only 40% of court fines handed out in 2017 and 2018 have been paid so far.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, €14m in fines are still outstanding from the two years.

In 2017, just over €22m worth of court fines were imposed across Ireland, but only €10.9m worth were paid – a payment rate of less of only 49%.

The following year, fines worth €21.2m were handed out by judges in Irish courts – but just €6.9m have been recovered so far.

That’s a payment rate of only 32%.

A full breakdown of the South East figures can be found below.

Court Area

Fines Status Number of Fines Imposed January to December 2017 Value of Fines Imposed January to December 2017 Value of Fines Recovered January to December 2017 CARLOW 846 €360,075.64 €120,127.57 Appeal Pending 17 €25,150.00 €0.00 DUE 470 €190,118.18 €0.00 Paid 291 €116,672.82 €116,672.82 PART PAID 16 €7,363.64 €3,044.75 REFUNDABLE 1 €250.00 €250.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 51 €20,521.00 €160.00 CARRICK ON SUIR 142 €46,285.00 €23,115.00 DUE 78 €22,920.00 €0.00 Paid 63 €23,115.00 €23,115.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 1 €250.00 €0.00 CASHEL 423 €172,595.73 €60,946.00 Appeal Pending 2 €900.00 €0.00 DUE 248 €109,539.73 €0.00 Paid 168 €60,376.00 €60,376.00 PART PAID 4 €1,660.00 €450.00 REFUNDABLE 1 €120.00 €120.00 CLONMEL 526 €168,090.90 €43,211.00 Appeal Pending 5 €6,861.90 €0.00 DUE 353 €117,019.00 €0.00 Paid 160 €42,920.00 €42,920.00 PART PAID 3 €560.00 €291.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 5 €730.00 €0.00 DUNGARVAN 249 €66,566.80 €28,069.40 DUE 135 €37,743.40 €0.00 Paid 110 €27,573.40 €27,573.40 PART PAID 2 €650.00 €496.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 2 €600.00 €0.00 ENNISCORTHY 1 €250.00 €0.00 DUE 1 €250.00 €0.00 GOREY 897 €291,587.56 €104,667.00 DUE 467 €183,726.56 €0.00 Paid 413 €103,098.00 €103,098.00 PART PAID 12 €3,683.00 €1,039.00 REFUNDABLE 2 €380.00 €380.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 3 €700.00 €150.00 KILKENNY 1,778 €636,960.50 €219,176.19 Appeal Pending 4 €1,600.00 €0.00 DUE 959 €366,344.00 €0.00 Paid 659 €212,274.50 €212,274.50 PART PAID 61 €21,833.00 €5,417.69 REFUNDABLE 2 €650.00 €650.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 93 €34,259.00 €834.00 LISMORE 55 €25,592.00 €13,757.00 Appeal Pending 3 €6,000.00 €0.00 DUE 21 €5,835.00 €0.00 Paid 31 €13,757.00 €13,757.00 NENAGH 627 €179,553.65 €82,136.40 Appeal Pending 2 €500.00 €0.00 DUE 384 €93,975.00 €0.00 Paid 217 €66,085.83 €66,085.83 PART PAID 7 €1,480.00 €487.75 REFUNDABLE 4 €15,562.82 €15,562.82 UNCOLLECTIBLE 13 €1,950.00 €0.00 THURLES 529 €106,599.00 €37,539.00 Appeal Pending 9 €1,850.00 €0.00 DUE 325 €66,470.00 €0.00 Paid 190 €37,099.00 €37,099.00 PART PAID 1 €330.00 €190.00 REFUNDABLE 1 €250.00 €250.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 3 €600.00 €0.00 TIPPERARY 291 €86,899.00 €19,560.00 DUE 198 €55,409.00 €0.00 Paid 77 €19,190.00 €19,190.00 PART PAID 1 €2,500.00 €370.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 15 €9,800.00 €0.00 WATERFORD CITY 701 €202,460.00 €94,033.50 DUE 430 €105,450.00 €0.00 Paid 252 €91,850.00 €91,850.00 PART PAID 3 €2,060.00 €833.50 REFUNDABLE 6 €1,350.00 €1,350.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 10 €1,750.00 €0.00 WEXFORD 1,291 €360,449.13 €127,808.61 Appeal Pending 1 €500.00 €0.00 DUE 748 €224,758.63 €0.00 Paid 509 €122,601.50 €122,601.50 PART PAID 14 €4,039.00 €2,007.11 REFUNDABLE 4 €3,200.00 €3,200.00 UNCOLLECTIBLE 15 €5,350.00 €0.00