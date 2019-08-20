Only 40% of court fines handed out in 2017 and 2018 have been paid so far.
According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, €14m in fines are still outstanding from the two years.
In 2017, just over €22m worth of court fines were imposed across Ireland, but only €10.9m worth were paid – a payment rate of less of only 49%.
The following year, fines worth €21.2m were handed out by judges in Irish courts – but just €6.9m have been recovered so far.
That’s a payment rate of only 32%.
A full breakdown of the South East figures can be found below.
|Court Area
Fines Status
|Number of Fines Imposed January to December 2017
|Value of Fines Imposed January to December 2017
|Value of Fines Recovered January to December 2017
|CARLOW
|846
|€360,075.64
|€120,127.57
|Appeal Pending
|17
|€25,150.00
|€0.00
|DUE
|470
|€190,118.18
|€0.00
|Paid
|291
|€116,672.82
|€116,672.82
|PART PAID
|16
|€7,363.64
|€3,044.75
|REFUNDABLE
|1
|€250.00
|€250.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|51
|€20,521.00
|€160.00
|CARRICK ON SUIR
|142
|€46,285.00
|€23,115.00
|DUE
|78
|€22,920.00
|€0.00
|Paid
|63
|€23,115.00
|€23,115.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|1
|€250.00
|€0.00
|CASHEL
|423
|€172,595.73
|€60,946.00
|Appeal Pending
|2
|€900.00
|€0.00
|DUE
|248
|€109,539.73
|€0.00
|Paid
|168
|€60,376.00
|€60,376.00
|PART PAID
|4
|€1,660.00
|€450.00
|REFUNDABLE
|1
|€120.00
|€120.00
|CLONMEL
|526
|€168,090.90
|€43,211.00
|Appeal Pending
|5
|€6,861.90
|€0.00
|DUE
|353
|€117,019.00
|€0.00
|Paid
|160
|€42,920.00
|€42,920.00
|PART PAID
|3
|€560.00
|€291.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|5
|€730.00
|€0.00
|DUNGARVAN
|249
|€66,566.80
|€28,069.40
|DUE
|135
|€37,743.40
|€0.00
|Paid
|110
|€27,573.40
|€27,573.40
|PART PAID
|2
|€650.00
|€496.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|2
|€600.00
|€0.00
|ENNISCORTHY
|1
|€250.00
|€0.00
|DUE
|1
|€250.00
|€0.00
|GOREY
|897
|€291,587.56
|€104,667.00
|DUE
|467
|€183,726.56
|€0.00
|Paid
|413
|€103,098.00
|€103,098.00
|PART PAID
|12
|€3,683.00
|€1,039.00
|REFUNDABLE
|2
|€380.00
|€380.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|3
|€700.00
|€150.00
|KILKENNY
|1,778
|€636,960.50
|€219,176.19
|Appeal Pending
|4
|€1,600.00
|€0.00
|DUE
|959
|€366,344.00
|€0.00
|Paid
|659
|€212,274.50
|€212,274.50
|PART PAID
|61
|€21,833.00
|€5,417.69
|REFUNDABLE
|2
|€650.00
|€650.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|93
|€34,259.00
|€834.00
|LISMORE
|55
|€25,592.00
|€13,757.00
|Appeal Pending
|3
|€6,000.00
|€0.00
|DUE
|21
|€5,835.00
|€0.00
|Paid
|31
|€13,757.00
|€13,757.00
|NENAGH
|627
|€179,553.65
|€82,136.40
|Appeal Pending
|2
|€500.00
|€0.00
|DUE
|384
|€93,975.00
|€0.00
|Paid
|217
|€66,085.83
|€66,085.83
|PART PAID
|7
|€1,480.00
|€487.75
|REFUNDABLE
|4
|€15,562.82
|€15,562.82
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|13
|€1,950.00
|€0.00
|THURLES
|529
|€106,599.00
|€37,539.00
|Appeal Pending
|9
|€1,850.00
|€0.00
|DUE
|325
|€66,470.00
|€0.00
|Paid
|190
|€37,099.00
|€37,099.00
|PART PAID
|1
|€330.00
|€190.00
|REFUNDABLE
|1
|€250.00
|€250.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|3
|€600.00
|€0.00
|TIPPERARY
|291
|€86,899.00
|€19,560.00
|DUE
|198
|€55,409.00
|€0.00
|Paid
|77
|€19,190.00
|€19,190.00
|PART PAID
|1
|€2,500.00
|€370.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|15
|€9,800.00
|€0.00
|WATERFORD CITY
|701
|€202,460.00
|€94,033.50
|DUE
|430
|€105,450.00
|€0.00
|Paid
|252
|€91,850.00
|€91,850.00
|PART PAID
|3
|€2,060.00
|€833.50
|REFUNDABLE
|6
|€1,350.00
|€1,350.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|10
|€1,750.00
|€0.00
|WEXFORD
|1,291
|€360,449.13
|€127,808.61
|Appeal Pending
|1
|€500.00
|€0.00
|DUE
|748
|€224,758.63
|€0.00
|Paid
|509
|€122,601.50
|€122,601.50
|PART PAID
|14
|€4,039.00
|€2,007.11
|REFUNDABLE
|4
|€3,200.00
|€3,200.00
|UNCOLLECTIBLE
|15
|€5,350.00
|€0.00