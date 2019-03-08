The leader of the UK’s Liberal Democrats party, Vince Cable, says that if Northern Secretary Karen Bradley makes a “genuinely heartfelt apology” then “she should be moving on to other jobs.”
He told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland that with Sinn Féin not taking their seats in the House of Commons there is nobody to represent Nationalists from Northern Ireland.
“There has been a one-sided version of history and Northern Ireland’s role which is an unfortunate state of affairs.”
Mr Cable said it seemed like the Northern Secretary should be more aware of modern history and that there are two versions of events.
Given the sensitivity of the situation, Ms Bradley really should be considering her position, he said.
“It is right and good that she has apologised, but what she said caused enormous harm. Either it was crass and insensitive or a deliberate attempt to suck up to the DUP.
“It may have been a slip of the tongue, but the timing was terrible.”