An investigation is underway after one of Ana Kriegel’s killers was allegedly assaulted in Oberstown Detention Centre in Dublin on Sunday evening.

Boy A was handed a life sentence last November for murder and aggravated sexual assault, with a review to take place after twelve years.

The Irish Mirror reports that the boy was saved from further harm by prison staff, who broke up the brawl.

Gardaí at Balbriggan Garda Station are said to be investigating the alleged assault.

Boy B was also found guilty of her murder, but is in the process of appealing his conviction.