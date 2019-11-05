BOY A has been handed a life sentence for the murder of Ana Kriegel, but the judge has ordered for a review to take place after twelve years.

BOY B was sentenced to 15 years detention for his role in her murder, but his sentence will be reviewed in eight years.

Mr. J Paul McDermott said the life of a deceased person can sometimes be deflected by the evidence during the course of a trial, but he began the delivery of his lengthy judgement by reminding the court that Ana Kriegel’s life was of supreme importance, and central to this hearing.

He told the boys they must bear responsibility for her murder and must accept the consequences.

The Children Act states that a period of detention for a child offender is a last resort, but he said it couldn’t be avoided here – such was the seriousness of what he described as the cold and callous murder of 14yo Ana at a derelict farmhouse in Lucan on May 14th last year.

He said both boys showed no remorse for what they did, and told them directly that they must carry the guilt and shame of their involvement.

He handed down a life sentence to BOY A, but ordered for a review to take place after 12 years. He also handed down an eight year concurrent period of detention for the aggravated sexual assault on Ana. His mother burst into tears and hugged her son after the sentences were handed down.

BOY B was sentenced to 15 years for Ana’s murder with a review to take place after eight years. BOY B’s father bowed and held his head in his hands after the sentence was passed.