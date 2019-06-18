Two 14 year old boys have been found GUILTY of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegél (14) at a derelict farmhouse in Lucan, Co. Dublin last year.

Boy A has also been convicted of violently sexually assaulting her.

The two boys, who were 13 at the time of Ana’s death, have become the youngest people in the history of the state to be convicted of murder.

This afternoon, Tuesday 18th June 2019, the jury returned with the guilty verdicts following 14 and a half hours of deliberation.

The prosecution described the case against BOY A as an “overwhelming forensic” one.

When it was pointed out to him following his arrest that her blood was found on the boots he was wearing that day, he asked Gardaí if they were joking.

That wasn’t the only forensic evidence linking him to her and the crime scene.

Her blood was found on a backpack seized from his wardrobe, as well as gloves and knee pads inside the bag.

A bloodied homemade mask tested positive for both his and Ana’s DNA and his DNA was found on her neck as well as in a semen stain found on her ripped top.

There was no forensic evidence against BOY B and the prosecution relied largely on what came out of his own mouth during his Garda interviews.

They believed he played a vital role in her murder by luring her from her home in Leixlip knowing what was to happen to her.

Boy A had pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault of the young schoolgirl at Glenwood House on 14th May 2018 whilst Boy B had pleaded not guilty to her murder on the same date.

Throughout the trial, prosecution claimed Boy B had lured Ana from her home in Leixlip at 5pm on 14th May 2018 with the idea of meeting Boy A.

The jurors agreed and convicted both of murder today. BOY A was also found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.