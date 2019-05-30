An air ambulance helicopter near Lightwater Valley theme park in North Yorkshire, as a child has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at the park.

A child has been taken to hospital after an incident at a theme park in North Yorkshire.

Witnesses told the BBC that the boy fell from a ride at Lightwater Valley.

The six-year-old boy’s condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

There are reports of a young person falling off a rollercoaster – but that’s not been confirmed.

The child has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

Police told Sky News that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed about Thursday’s incident.