11 July 2019
A 10-year-old boy has died after drowning in Co Louth.
It happened at a house in Carlingford earlier today.
He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he was pronounced dead.
Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the coroner.
