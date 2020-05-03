The British Prime Minister says doctors prepared to announce his death as he battled coronavirus in intensive care.

Boris Johnson’s told The Sun On Sunday that it was “a tough old moment”.

He says he had “litres and litres of oxygen” for a long time.

Sky’s political correspondent Tom Rayner says at one point Mr Johnson was in denial that he needed treatment.

He said: “When the doctors suggested he ought to go to St.Thomas’ Hospital because his situation had deteriorated, he said ‘he didn’t want to go’.

“But he [Johnson] said they were adamant, and he now acknowledges they were right.”