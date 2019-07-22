It’s that very special time of year that certain potato-loving people have been waiting for.

Yes, ‘new potatoes’ are here. Spud lovers, rejoice!

The humble potato has always been a staple in our diet with 97% of all households purchasing potatoes.

However, it seems that they are not as popular with younger generations.

According to market research carried out by Bord Bia millennial consumers are buying potatoes with less frequency than the overall market.

Bord Bia has identified the “low social media presence” of potatoes in food-based content as one of the reasons for its lack of popularity among younger people.

They are not considered “exciting” to post on Instagram in comparison to other dishes.

Bord Bia is hoping to show that beyond the traditional ways of cooking potatoes there are plenty of “multicultural and varied usage possibilities”.

“The research established that there was very little rejection of potatoes as a food, in fact, on the contrary, many of the millennials interviewed were waxing lyrical about how they ‘loved their spuds!’,” said Lorcan Bourke, Fresh Produce & Potato, Manager Bord Bia.

We do know that the millennial generation as a cohort are eating differently to previous generations seeking taste, convenience and health in their food.

“Potatoes tick all the boxes across these three criteria, but only when people have full knowledge on how to use them in their busy lifestyles.”

To celebrate the arrival of New Season Queen variety of potatoes, we’ve collected some wonderfully Instagram-able potato dishes to inspire you.

Sure, ya can’t beat a few spuds at the end of the day.

Show potatoes a little bit of Insta love this summer.