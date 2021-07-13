Sacha Baron Cohen is taking legal action against a US cannabis dispensary after they allegedly used his character Borat on a billboard.

The advert is placed on a busy interstate highway in Massachusetts to sell Solar Therapeutics’s cannabis products.

The actor says he has never used the drug, calling it an “unhealthy choice”.

Cohen has never advertised any product in the UK or US “despite countless opportunities to do so” over fears it would “weaken his credibility as an actor and as a serious social activist”.

He’s filed a lawsuit accusing Solar Therapeutics of copyright infringement and false advertising.