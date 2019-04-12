A book of evidence was served today on a 23-year-old man who allegedly stripped himself naked and chased three women into their homes.

The young man faces counts of exposure and one charge of sexual assault.

Sergeant John Gleeson confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence had been served on the young man.

On the application of the sergeant, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on May 7.

The judge gave the young man the alibi warning whereby he must notify the State of any witnesses he may call if he is relying on a defence to say that he was elsewhere at the relevant time.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, asked for free legal aid to be extended to pay for one barrister to represent the accused at the circuit court. The judge acceded to that application.

The defendant is charged with sexually assaulting a woman at an apartment building in Cork city, on January 12. He is also charged with attempting to enter an apartment at that location as a trespasser to commit an arrestable offence, namely sexual assault.

The third charge relates to alleged exposure contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act. It states that he did “remove all of his clothing in the presence of two females unknown to him and while exposing his penis to these females did chase them into their apartment building”.

Another charge related to this alleged incident states that: “He did without reasonable excuse trespass on a building in such a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person.”

A further charge of alleged exposure states that at another address in the same area on the same date that he did, “while naked and exposing his penis, chase a female unknown to him as she was leaving her home and attempted to follow her into her house”.

The final charge relates to this second address where he allegedly “did without reasonable excuse, trespass on the curtilage of the building in such a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person.”