Treacy’s Hotel on Waterford city’s Quay was evacuated on Wednesday night after a caller stated that there was a pipe bomb in a toilet.
The call was made shortly before 9pm when Gardaí were contacted by 999 emergency services.
Gardaí attended the scene and evacuated the hotel before conducting a full-scale site search.
No device was found. The hotel reopened and a wedding which was temporarily disrupted to facilitate the search resumed.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Image: Google Maps, 2017