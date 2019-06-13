Treacy’s Hotel on Waterford city’s Quay was evacuated on Wednesday night after a caller stated that there was a pipe bomb in a toilet.

The call was made shortly before 9pm when Gardaí were contacted by 999 emergency services.

Gardaí attended the scene and evacuated the hotel before conducting a full-scale site search.

No device was found. The hotel reopened and a wedding which was temporarily disrupted to facilitate the search resumed.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Image: Google Maps, 2017