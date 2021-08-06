By Cillian Doyle.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice.

It comes as turbidity has increased following heavy rain and the notice applies to all consumers supplied by the Ardfinnan Regional PWS.

The Boil Water Notice also includes Kilnamack West in Co. Waterford.

All people affected by this notice are being asked to boil their water before drinking.

Areas affected:

Ardfinnan and surrounding areas, Grange, Knocklofty, Newcastle, Ballyclerihan, Cahir (Clonmel side of the bridge, Tipperary Road and Mitchelstown road{R913}), Ballingarrane (as far as the Cahir road roundabout Clonmel), Market Hill and Red City area (Fethard). Graigue Group Water scheme supplied by Ardfinnan PWS is also affected by this BWN.

A map of the areas affected is available on www.water.ie