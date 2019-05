A body has been recovered in the sea off the south east coast.

The Irish Coast Guard assisted in the recovery from a vessel yesterday evening.

The body was brought ashore and handed over to Gardaí and the HSE.

A post mortem exam is now expected to take place to allow for formal identification.

It comes five days after a 45-year-old man went missing from his trawler while fishing off the Wexford coast.

Image credit: The Irish Times