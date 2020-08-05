Picture: Google Maps

Gardaí have confirmed that a body has been recovered from the River Suir, near Rice Bridge, this evening.

The discovery was after a man in his 40s was reported as entering the river in the area earlier this afternoon.

The body was recovered at quarter past five this evening, and Gardaí were unable to confirm the details of the recovery.

Pictures showed the Rescue 117 helicopter circulating the area along the river, near the boatyard.

We will have more on this story as it breaks