The body recovered yesterday afternoon in the River Suir near Bilberry in Waterford City, has been confirmed as missing Waterford man Leonard O’Neill.

Leonard or ‘Lenny’, from Ashley Court, was last seen on the 15th of April at the Exchange Bar, Ballybricken.

In a post on Waterford City River Rescue’s page, his wife Margaret thanked everyone involved in locating Lenny, including the Gardai, the Civil Defence, the Navy Sub Aqua team, the Garda Sub aqua team, The Waterford Marine Search and Rescue, The Waterford River Rescue, diving teams from Mallow, Killarney and Drogheda, Rescue 117 and many volunteers.

“Thank you to all the organisation’s who worked tirelessly to find Lenny and bring him back to our family. We have been inundated with kindness, support, food, good wishes and prayers. We are truly blessed with incredible families, friends and neighbours.”

On behalf of all the Crew at WCRR we would all like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of… Posted by Waterford City River Rescue CRBI on Sunday, April 28, 2019

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Anyone who has been affected by this and needs someone to talk to can free-call Samaritans on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org .