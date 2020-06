The body of Noah Donohoe has been found in a storm drain in north Belfast.

The PSNI says at this stage there is no evidence to suspect foul play.

The remains of the 14 year old were recovered this morning after he went missing on Sunday evening.

Police believe he fell off his bike and suffered a head injury.

PSNI Superintendent Muir Clark says the storm drain complex where he was found was almost 1 kilometre long;