The body of missing Wexford man Bernard ‘Bunny’ Kirwin has been recovered this morning.

The Enniscorthy man had been missing for almost a month, but his remains were located bank of the River Slaney near Killurin by a man out walking his dog.

Slaney Search and Rescue retrieved the body from the water, before bringing it to University Hospital Waterford this morning.

He was last seen outside Tracey’s Hotel in the County Wexford town on the night of February 16th.

Anyone that might be affected by this news can call the Samaritans on 116 123.