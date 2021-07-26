Digital Desk Staff

A man has died yesterday evening in Co Waterford at around 5.30pm in the seventh water-related fatality this week.

The man, aged in his 60s, was recovered from the water at Tramore beach after gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident.

A post-mortem is set to take place after the man’s body was transferred to University Hospital Waterford.

The death comes the day after World Drowning Prevention Day and brings to seven the number of people who have died this week in water-related incidents.

Yesterday a man was taken from the water in a serious condition at Hollywood Lake in Co Monaghan.

On Friday last, another man in his 60s died from drowning at Dollymount in Dublin. His body was recovered at 1.30pm.

The RNLI has said Ireland needs to prioritise reducing deaths by drowning in the same manner road fatalities have been tackled.

On average 115 people die every year in Irish waters with many people underestimating the dangers posed by the water according to the RNLI.

Meanwhile, Water Safety Ireland (WSI) appealed to the public to be vigilant in the water during spells of warm weather and to have a conversation around safety.

The WSI says the recent hot weather has increased the risk of drowning. They are asking persons taking to the beach or engaging in water-based activities to swim within their depth and to stay within their depth.

“Many people are swimming for the first time this year and have not had swimming classes for more than 15 months,” the WSI said.