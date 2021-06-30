Hero image: Fort Road in Gorey// Google Maps, captured April 2019

Kevin Galvin

Gardaí in Wexford are investigating following the discovery of a body on a roadside in the north of the county.

At 3.45 this morning Gardaí in Gorey were called to the Fort Road in the town, where they discovered the body of a man on the side of the road.

The man in his mid-20s was pronounced dead at the scene, however a cause of death has not yet been established.

The identity of the man is still also unknown at this stage.

The scene has been cordoned off and the body remains on the Fort Road, pending a full technical examination, with a file prepared for the Coroners Court

With investigations continuing, anyone with further information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.