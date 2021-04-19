By Dean Egan.

A body has been found in the Comeragh Mountains in Co. Waterford.

A multi-agency search operation had been underway for a missing 37-year-old woman, who was last seen at 12:45pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí have confirmed to Beat News this evening that a body was found this evening in the Comeragh’s.

“A scene has been preserved following the discovery of a body in the Comeragh Mountains area of Waterford today.

A multiagency search operation has been ongoing in the area since Sunday 18th April 2021 following a missing person report.

No further information is available at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.”