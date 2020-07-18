A search for a missing Wexford woman has been stood down after a body was found near Courtown last night.

50-year-old Deirdre Redmond hadn’t been seen since twenty past three last Saturdya, when she was spotted on the Sea Road in Ballymoney in Gorey.

Searches were continuing in the area all this week, with family posting across social media for assistance in finding the missing mother.

However, after the discovery of a body by the coastguards yesterday evening, the search was officially stood down.

Gardaí say foul play is not suspected at this time