Latest: A body has been recovered by teams searching for 30-year-old Ruth Maguire, who has been missing in County Louth since Saturday night.

A post mortem examination will take place later on the body, which has been removed from the water at Carlingford Lough, between Carlingford and Greenore.

Gardaí believe the body is that of Ruth Maguire.

They are treating it as a tragic event.

Earlier (1:27pm): Search continuing in Carlingford for mother-of-three who went missing from hen party

Gardaí in Carlingford, Co Louth say that a search is continuing of the harbour as they continue to look for a missing mother of three.

Ruth Maguire (30), from Newcastle, Co Down, was last seen close to midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning in the county Louth village.

She was part of a group of 32 women on a hen.

Searches are continuing on land and in the water for her.

A Garda spokesperson said:

We cannot confirm that she went into the water but it looks the most likely route.

It is understood that CCTV shows her walking towards there and she is not seen coming back.

The spokesperson said, “the last sighting of her was close by,” the water.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind and say they are examining all options including the possibility that she took a lift.

A bouncer said he overheard her talking about making her way home after the group began to leave a pub in Carlingford at about 11.30 on Saturday night.

Members of the hen party went to the watch the work of the rescue services today in Carlingford.

They are clearly distressed at her disappearance and are hoping she is found safe and well. “It is like a dream,” one of them said.

Her brother Ryan and her sister Rachel are also in the village and her partner is due down again later today. They have not yet spoken to the media.

Among the groups involved in the search is Irish Coastguard Rescue helicopter, the Mourne Mountain Rescue who are searching scrubland, Bangor Coastguard with their specially trained search dog and Belfast coastguard as well as Dundalk sub-aqua search and rescue.

The Garda Under Water unit has been requested and is expected later.

Local Cllr Antoin Watters said, “the response from the community here offering to search or assist in whatever way they can, has been overwhelming. We all hope she is found safe and well.”

