Tomas Doherty

Gardaí are investigating the deaths of a woman and two children in south Dublin on Wednesday.

A house in Ballinteer has been sealed off and gardaí are investigating if foul play was a factor in the deaths.

Gardai had to force their way into the house, where they found the body of the woman and two children of primary school age.

It is understood the deceased are a mother and her two children, both of whom were of national school age.The scene has been sealed off and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

More to follow…